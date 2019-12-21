Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Williams Capital

Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 20,634,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.