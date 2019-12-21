Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,014,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,663% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,434 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

