MarteXcoin Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 166.8% higher against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $26,463.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022887 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011371 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,837,591 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.