Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Match Group stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $79.86. 4,802,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. Match Group has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

