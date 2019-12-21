Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 8.6%

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.35, approximately 5,882,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,982,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Match Group to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,822,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

