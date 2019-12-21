Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of MTRX opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.