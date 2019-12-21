Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $722.08

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $722.08 and traded as high as $810.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $805.00, with a volume of 29,375 shares.

MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.17) to GBX 822 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 725.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.39. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.