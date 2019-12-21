Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

