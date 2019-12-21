MediBloc [ERC20] Hits One Day Volume of $14,069.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, IDEX and Gate.io. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $14,069.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.06766772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Upbit, DEx.top, Kryptono, CPDAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.