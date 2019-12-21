MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.01780027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.02610377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00556985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00630943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056998 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

