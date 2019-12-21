MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

