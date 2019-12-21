Megacoin (MEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $63,573.00 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,355,612 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

