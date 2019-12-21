Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$55.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Metro from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

MRU stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Metro has a twelve month low of C$45.81 and a twelve month high of C$59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metro will post 3.4000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

