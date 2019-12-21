Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,707,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 931,383 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.81.

MOBL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.