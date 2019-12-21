Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,719. Model N has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 402,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 255,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,189,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.