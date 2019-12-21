Monolith Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.06777732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.