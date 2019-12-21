Morgan Stanley Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.33.

SPG opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

