Morgan Stanley Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $520.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $569.42.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $577.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.59. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $724,228. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

