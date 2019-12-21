Morgan Stanley Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $66.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,526,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,443,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,248 shares of company stock worth $3,888,514 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 373.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

