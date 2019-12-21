Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Mosaic Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 1,005,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,389. Mosaic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $255,811.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

