Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.95. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 8,179,455 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

Get Mount Gibson Iron alerts:

In other Mount Gibson Iron news, insider Hui Lee acquired 226,268 shares of Mount Gibson Iron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$169,022.20 ($119,873.90). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 806,607 shares of company stock worth $597,638.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Gibson Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Gibson Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.