Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 41,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ms&Ad Insurance Group (MSADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.