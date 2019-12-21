NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 7.3%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 221,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 197,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $1.00 price objective on NantHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 436.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.