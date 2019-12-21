Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

