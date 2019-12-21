Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $9.80. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 2,087 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.