Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Up 10.5%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.01, 383,082 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 100,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

