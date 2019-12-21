NEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $378.86 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. NEO has a total market capitalization of $609.79 million and approximately $378.86 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00119908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, Allcoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.01222482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEO’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinEx, Bibox, Livecoin, COSS, Cobinhood, Upbit, Switcheo Network, OTCBTC, TDAX, Tidebit, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Bitbns, Liquid, Huobi, BitMart, DragonEX, LBank, Bitinka, BigONE, BitForex, BCEX, Bitfinex, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance, Ovis, CoinBene, Koinex, Allcoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

