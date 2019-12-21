NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,289.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 104.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 65.2% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,289.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

