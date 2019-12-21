NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

