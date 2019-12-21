Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.02.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $99.96. 17,641,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Nike by 84.9% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 90,471 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

