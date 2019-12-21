Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. ValuEngine cut Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.02.

Nike stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. 17,641,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,871. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at $106,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

