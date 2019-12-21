NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.07

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.07 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 70195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUKOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

