Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Nlight alerts:

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 592,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,662. Nlight has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $752.92 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nlight by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 460,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nlight by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 337,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after acquiring an additional 270,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nlight by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.