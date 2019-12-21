NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.24

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 21458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

NMHLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.