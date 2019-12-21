Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Up 16.1%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) rose 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 10,021,175 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,077,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

The firm has a market cap of $291.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Noble in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth about $558,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Noble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

