NOIA Network Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $521,929.00 and $36,710.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.06848571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,228,338 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

