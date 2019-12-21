Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $854.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

