NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 466,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.