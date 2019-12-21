nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVT. G.Research lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,095 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5,247.9% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,800 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $23,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 314.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

