NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.44. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 4,192,900 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

