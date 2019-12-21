Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Up 13.8%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.38, approximately 2,684,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,243% from the average daily volume of 199,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a market cap of $150.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Obseva by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

