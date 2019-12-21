Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.51. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

