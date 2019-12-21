Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,100. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

