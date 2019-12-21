OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $92.07 million and $47.98 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, C2CX, Cobinhood and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Neraex, Kyber Network, Binance, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, IDCM, Zebpay, GOPAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Bithumb, IDAX, BigONE, Coinone, Radar Relay, IDEX, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Iquant, Bitbns, CoinBene, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Braziliex, AirSwap, COSS, Bit-Z, OKEx, DigiFinex, BitForex, BitMart, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Huobi, Bancor Network, Coinsuper, TDAX, Hotbit, B2BX, BitBay, FCoin, DDEX, ABCC, Exmo, TOPBTC, CoinEx, Tidex, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Coinnest, Koinex, Mercatox, Ovis, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, Liqui, C2CX, HitBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

