Opacity Trading Up 8.7% This Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $13,311.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

