Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will report sales of $753.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.23 million to $762.00 million. Open Text posted sales of $735.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 1,207,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Open Text by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.