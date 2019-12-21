OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s share price was up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 793,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 214,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

