Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.70

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 136771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

