OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 823,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $519.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

