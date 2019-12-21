Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Cormark

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised shares of Orla Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

